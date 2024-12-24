The Assam Rifles organised a felicitation ceremony in Aizawl for candidates who successfully secured positions in various Central Armed Police Forces after undergoing pre-recruitment training. According to an official release, the training focused on both physical and written assessments.

Of the 55 participants from villages near Aizawl, 32 candidates, including 25 boys and no girls, cleared the selection process. During the ceremony, 20 candidates—17 boys and 3 girls—were honoured with certificates and tokens of appreciation. The initiative received praise from candidates and their families, who expressed gratitude for the Assam Rifles' community outreach efforts.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police and other security forces, conducted successful operations on December 22 in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Bishnupur districts of Manipur. Acting on intelligence, joint forces carried out searches in areas such as Nepali Khutti and Laimaton Thangbuh Village in Kangpokpi district, recovering a cache of weapons and explosives.

The recovered items included a .303 sniper rifle (modified), a .22 rifle, two single-barrel rifles, a 9mm pistol, an IED, 100 grams of commercial explosives, two tube launchers, and other warlike stores.