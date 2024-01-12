Major General Vinod Kumar Nambiar, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), paid a courtesy visit to the newly appointed Chief Minister of Mizoram, Pu Lalduhoma. The purpose of the meeting was to extend congratulations to the Chief Minister and to discuss crucial matters related to border security and the ongoing battle against the drug menace in the state.

During the meeting, Major General Nambiar briefed the Chief Minister on the commendable efforts of Assam Rifles in effectively managing the Indo-Myanmar border. He highlighted the role of Assam Rifles in curtailing the drug trade in Mizoram, emphasizing the organization's commitment to breaking the drug cartel operating in the region.

In addition to discussing security matters, the general officer updated the Chief Minister on Assam Rifles' extensive involvement in various developmental projects within Mizoram. These projects include medical camps, women empowerment initiatives, mushroom farming, tailoring, carpentry training, and coaching for Sainik School entrance exams. Major General Nambiar also requested the Chief Minister's support in enhancing the infrastructure of Sainik School Chhingchip, a move that the CM expressed eagerness to facilitate, promising all possible assistance.

Furthermore, the Inspector General assured the Chief Minister that Assam Rifles would persist in its relentless efforts against the illegal drug trade and smuggling of contraband items. The Chief Minister commended the dedicated efforts of Assam Rifles in maintaining law and order in Mizoram and pledged full cooperation from the state government in this endeavor.