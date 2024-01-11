Major General Vinod Kumar Nambiar, the Inspector General of the Assam Rifles (East), led the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sentinel Centre for Educational Skilling and Wellness today at Zokhawsang, Aizawl. There are 27 Mizo students in the first class who are getting free instruction and full amenities.

The "Sentinel Centre" concept was established by Assam Rifles with the aim of providing Mizoram's youngsters with a better future and excellent education. The National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation, or NIEDO, is the technical partner, while Axis Bank provides the necessary finance.

In today's programme, Pu TBC Lalvenchhunga (Advisor to CM), Pu Lalduhawma, Axis Bank officials, and NEIDO representatives are present, along with the parents of the beneficiaries in Zokhawsang. On September 27, 2023, in the presence of the Honourable Governor of Mizoram, Shri Haribabu Kambhampati, the program's memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed.

This full-time residential programme selects young girls and boys for free mentoring, with 27 students (17 girls and 10 boys) successfully joining after a rigorous selection process. Over a 12-month period, the programme offers comprehensive support for competitive exam preparation, including personality development and guidance for scholarships at engineering and medical colleges.

The initiative underscores Assam Rifles' commitment to empowering students from border areas and economically weaker sections, providing them with opportunities for a better future. Pu TBC Lalvenchhunga praised the collaborative efforts of Assam Rifles, NEIDO, and Axis Bank, acknowledging the transformative impact on the youth.

Miss Lalremsangi from Aizawl expressed gratitude for the invaluable mentoring opportunity, aspiring to become a doctor. The "Sentinel Care" project, initiated by Assam Rifles, represents a major achievement in the development of youth in Mizoram.