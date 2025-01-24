The Assam Rifles, continuing its crusade against smuggling activities, recovered heroin worth Rs 16.52 lakhs from general area Zote, in Mizoram's Champhai. One individual was apprehended in this connection.

Acting on specific intelligence, the security personnel launched an operation, which led to the seizure of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 16.52 lakhs.

The apprehended individual was identified as Rorelkima (27), a resident of Vanhne village, Lunglei.

The entire consignment, along with the apprehended individual and a vehicle have been handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for Mizoram.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram.