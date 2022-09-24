In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles in Mizoram recovered Methamphetamine tablets (5,05,000 tablets, total weight-55.80 Kgs) worth Rs 167,86,20,000 crore in the general area of Melbuk village, Champhai district on September 23.



The operation was carried out by a joint team of Serchhip Battalion and Zokhawthar Police based on specific information.



A patrol was launched by a joint team of Zokhawthar post of Serchhip battalion and Okhawthar Police at Melbuk village near Melbuk cemetery on September 23. The team noticed the movement of suspected vehicles at around 1855 hrs. The vehicle was stopped, an individual was intercepted by the team, and a thorough spot check was carried out.



During the check, it was revealed that the individual was carrying 50 bundles suspected to be Methamphetamine tablets ( 5,05,000 tablets ) tactically hidden in various compartments of the vehicle. During weighing by the team, the total weight of Methamphetamine tablets was found to be 55.80 kg. The entire consignment of Methamphetamine tablets was seized in situ and the lady was taken into custody by the joint team on the spot for further legal proceedings.



The recovered Methamphetamine tablets are estimated to cost Rs 167,86,20,000 cr. The seized items and the detained female individual were handed over to Zokhawthar Police Station, Champhai district, Mizoram on September 24 for further investigation and legal proceedings.