In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities and illegal drug trafficking, the Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), along with Excise and Narcotics department Aizawl, recovered Methamphetamine 1,50,000 tablets worth Rs 49,99,50,000 in general area Sakawrtuichhun of state's Aizawl district on October 22.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl based on specific information.

Based on the information received, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was launched by a joint team of the Aizawl Battalion and Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl at Sakawrtuichhun on October 22, 2022.

The team noticed the movement of the suspected vehicle at around 10.40 am and the same was stopped and a thorough spot-checking was carried out.

During the checking Methamphetamine tablets (Qty- 1,50,000 tablets) were found. The entire consignment of Methamphetamine tablets were seized in situ and four individuals were taken into custody by the joint team.