Assam Rifles on October 24 said that it has recovered war-like stores from Chapi village in Mizoram's Siaha district.

The seizure was made during a joint operation of Assam Rifles and Tuipang Police on October 21 which included one 0.22 Rifle 30 rounds of Ammunition, one Hand grenade, and a Kenbo bike at Chapi village.

As per Assam Rifles, the recovered items were handed over to Tuipang Police.

In another such operation, the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles on October 21 apprehended two individuals and recovered approximately 62 kg Ganja worth Rs 25 lakhs from Ward No 2, West Panisagar, in Tripura's North Tripura District.

Earlier on October 14, Assam Rifles had apprehended three ULFA cadres from Jagun in the Tinsukia district of Assam.

As per sources, three cadres identified as Swadeshi, Bijay Bowri, and Gunadhar Rajawar were arrested while they were travelling in a bus from Sivsagar to Jagun.

Reportedly, they were allegedly brought to Jagun with the aim of joining the banned outfit ULFA (I).

Later, all the arrested youths were handed them over to the police and are under the custody of the Lekhapani police station.