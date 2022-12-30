Assam Rifles on December 30 recovered 20,000 Methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 6 crore and apprehended four persons in connection with the case in Mizoram's Aizawl district.

As per an official statement, the operation was carried out jointly with the Excise and Narcotics department, Aizwal.

The Assam Rifles also seized two vehicles -- Hyundai Grand i10 bearing registration number MZ 05A8395 and Maruti Ciaz with registration number MZ O1T 5265.

The entire operation was carried out on the basis of specific inputs and it was led by the Inspector General of Assam Rifles comprised of the Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector.

"Approximate cost of the recovered Methamphetamine tablets is Rs 6,66,60,000-(six crores sixty-six lakh sixty thousand only). The seized consignment, vehicle, and apprehended individuals were handed over to Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl on December 29 for further legal proceedings," the official statement added.

The statement further said that the ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a significant cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

''Assam Rifles has successfully launched such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram,'' the statement read.

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