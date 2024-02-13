In another successful operation targeting smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered 20.8 grams of Heroin No. 4, valued at Rupees 14.56 Lakh, in the general area of Zote, Champhai on February 12, 2024, and apprehended one Myanmar national.

The operation was conducted by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Excise & Narcotics Department, Champhai, based on specific information.

The entire consignment of Heroin No. 4, worth Rupees 14,56,000/- (Fourteen lakh fifty-six thousand only), along with the accused, has been handed over to the Excise & Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further legal proceedings.



Also Read: Mizoram: Three poachers arrested for violating Wildlife Protection Act

In an operation led by the personnel of Seling Forest Range and Tawi Wildlife Sanctuary, three individuals were arrested for contravening the Wildlife Protection Act. Acting on precise intelligence, forest authorities intercepted the poachers en route to Tawi Wildlife Sanctuary, armed with rifles and intent on illegal hunting.

The joint patrols conducted by teams from Seling Forest Range and Tawi Wildlife Sanctuary proved fruitful as they apprehended the suspects in Tlungvel village. Upon inspection, the poachers were found in possession of birds and squirrels they had unlawfully killed, along with two air rifles, ammunition, and other hunting equipment seized from the Phulmawi area of the village.

The arrested individuals, identified as Lalchhuanawma (33), H.S. Tlangkhuma (68), and Lalthazuala (41), residents of Tlungvel Village in Aizawl District, were presented before the magistrate and remanded to Central Jail overnight.