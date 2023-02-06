In a major successful operation against anti-national activities, Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on February 5 recovered illegal weapons at Hmuifang village, Aizawl district.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and CID (SB), Aizawl representatives based on specific information about dump of illegal weapon in General Area Hmuifang Village, Aizawl. Spot checking was carried out and during checking, 22 AK Automatic Rifles (Made in China) - 02, .22 ammunition - 04 and Magazine - 02 were recovered and four individuals were detained.

Use of such weapons could have endangered the lives of innocent people and led to various illegal activities. This recovery has prevented the loss of precious lives.

The apprehended individuals and recovery made handed over to Sialsuk Police station, Aizawl for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of weapon is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.

Earlier on January 12, the Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered arms, ammunition and cash from a vehicle on the Zawngling-Tuipang road in the Saiha district of Mizoram. According to a press release, the seizure was mad during an operation carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police based on specific information.

A Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established at Zawngling, Tuipang, Zero point and Kalchaw along with representatives of the Saiha Police Station and a Maruti Swift vehicle was intercepted, which led to the apprehension and recovery of one 0.32 pistol, one 12-bore rifle, 17 rounds of 0.32 ammunition , 14 rounds of 12-bore rifle ammunition, five mobile phones and Rs 13,255 in cash. Five persons were also apprehended in this connection.

The recovered items and apprehended individuals were handed over to the Saiha police for further legal proceedings.