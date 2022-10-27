Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of tactical and war-like stores near Niawthlang village of Siaha district and apprehended four individuals on October 26, 2022.

Notably, the operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and representatives of Siaha Police station based on specific information.

The team had specific information about the movement of tactical and war-like stores for insurgents based in Myanmar in four Kenbo bikes.

The team intercepted and searched four kenbo bikes at Niawthlang junction. While carrying out the search, the party recovered a large number of tac and war-like stores.

The stores recovered were of military grade and the recovered materials include- one satellite phone, five mobile phones, 8 sim cards, 105 bullets of point .22 rifles, 35 packets of potassium, 9,000 Airgun pellets, 2,79,700 kyat (Myanmar currency), two dollars Singapore currency, 49 adapters, 50 antenna, 51 battery chargers, three digital transceivers, 10 handcuffs, 16 combat T-shirts, five magazine pouch, five bullet-proof jackets and 19 uniforms black suit.

Meanwhile, the detained persons and seized items have been handed over to Siaha Police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.