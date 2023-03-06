Mizoram's Champhai district witnessed another successful operation against the smuggling of illegal areca nuts by Assam Rifles. Acting on specific information, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department conducted an operation and seized 103 bags of areca nuts worth over Rs 57 lakhs.

The seized consignment was later handed over to the Customs department in Champhai for further legal proceedings. No arrests were made in connection to the case.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal areca nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, known as the 'Sentinels of Northeast,' have launched several successful operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram. Last month, a joint operation by personnel of the Assam Rifles and the border customs department at Melbuk crossing in Mizoram led to the recovery of a huge cache of Burmese areca nuts worth crores.

Officials informed that 780 sacks of Burmese areca nuts were found and seized during the operation, estimated to be worth around Rs 3.51 crores. The huge stash of areca nuts was stored in the Melbuk village in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

In December last year, Assam Police had also foiled a smuggling attempt and seized 2000 kilograms of Burmese areca nuts concealed inside an oil tanker in the Cachar district, which was illegally transported from Mizoram. The Cachar district Police also arrested a person in connection to the seizure.