In a crusade against smuggling activities, a joint operation between Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl, with Customs preventive force and Champhai Police recovered a variety of drugs and illegal supari worth 1.7 crores.

The joint forces recovered 8.266 kg of Marijuana worth Rs 8,26,600 lakhs at Zeda Junction of Aizawl’s Zuangtui locality and apprehended a 30-year-old resident of Lungngil, Churachandpur, Manipur named Jangkholal Khongsai.

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They also recovered 148 bags of Areca nuts worth Rs. 82,88,000 lakhs in the general area of Zotlang, Champhai and 113 grams of heroin worth Rs. 16,80,000 lakhs between Zote and Ngur villages of Champhai district and apprehended Laldawngkima (42) FROM Aizawl.

They also seized one Karizma bike on 30 April 2024.

The recovered consignment apprehended individuals and seized bikes were handed over to concerned departments on 30 April 2024 for further legal proceedings.