Assam Rifles (East) and the Custom Department intercepted an attempt at smuggling, recovering a substantial cache of foreign-origin cigarettes and liquors near the Indo-Myanmar bordering village of Zokhawthar, Champhai district, Mizoram. The joint operation, prompted by specific intelligence, resulted in the seizure of 4 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes, 124 cases of beer, 7 cases of wine, and 6 cases of whisky valued at Rs 10.12 lakh.

The consignment, amounting to Rs 10,12,400/-, has been handed over to the Custom Preventive Force Champhai for further legal action.

This recent success builds upon an earlier operation on June 26 when a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Custom Department achieved a significant breakthrough in the Zokhawthar area. Acting on precise information, the team thwarted an attempt to smuggle a significant quantity of foreign origin liquor and cigarettes.

The confiscated contraband, which included a wide array of liquors and cigarettes, was estimated to be worth an astounding Rs 88.988 lakh.

Earlier, on June 25, a joint search operation by Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics department led to the discovery of 3 hongs and 2 small plastic vials containing drugs valued at Rs 35.77 lakh in the General Area of Zote.