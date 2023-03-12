In a successful operation carried out by a team of Assam Rifles, foreign liquor worth Rs. 6.48 lakhs was seized today in the general area of Melbuk, Champhai District. Acting on specific information, the Assam Rifles team recovered the items, which were found dumped in the area with no individual found nearby.

The approximate cost of the recovered foreign liquor is Rs. 6,48,000/- (Six lakh forty-eight thousand ). The seized consignment has been handed over to the Customs Department in Champhai on 13 January 2023 for further legal proceedings.

This successful operation by Assam Rifles serves as a strong message against illegal smuggling of foreign-origin liquor into the region. The Customs Department in Champhai continues to investigate and take action against those involved in this illegal activity.

Earlier on January 13, Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam rifles recovered foreign-origin liquor worth Rs 11.99 lakh in Zokhawthar village of Mizoram's Champhai district.

The seizure was made under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

A massive liquor haul was conducted near IMB XG-III at Zokhawthar village in Mizoram's Champhai district, following which the foreign-origin liquor was seized.

The recovery comes just a day after a joint team of Assam rifles and Customs officials seized cigarettes of foreign origin in the same region.