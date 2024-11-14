The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies thwarted a series of successful anti-smuggling operations in Mizoram, seizing a substantial cache of heroin and illegal areca nuts worth Rs 1.5 crore in Aizawl and Champhai district.

Security personnel also apprehended five individuals in four different operations on November 12 and 13.

Acting on specific intelligence, the personnel on November 12, intercepted and seized 113 grams of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 84.75 lakh at Melbuk Road Junction and apprehended three women who have been identified as residents of Khawzawl.

In the second operation, carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl in general area Zemabawk Kawn Veng II, Aizawl district, 34.5 gms of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 24.15 lakh was recovered. One individual, identified as H Vanlalmuanpuia (27), a resident of Chanmari, was apprehended in this connection.

On 13 November, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, seized 4900 kgs of illegal areca nuts valued at Rs 39.30 lakh in New Champhai. In an another operation carried out on the same day by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics, Anti Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, Mizoram in general area Edenthar Veng, Aizawl district, 11 grams of Heroin No 4 worth 7.15 lakhs was recovered. One individual, identified as Joseph Laltlanjima (22), resident of Edenther was apprehended.



The entire consignment along with apprehended individuals were handed over to Police Department, Zokhawthar, Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, Excise & Narcotics, Anti Narcotics Squad, Aizawl and Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl, for further legal proceedings.