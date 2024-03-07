Assam Rifles in Mizoram confiscated heroin valued at Rs 6.55 crore in the district of Champhai.

The seizure was part of a larger crackdown on drug trafficking in the region.

Assam Rifles in a post wrote, "Assam Rifles along with Mizoram Police recovered Heroin No 4 weighing 936 grams worth Rupees 6.55 Crores and apprehended an individual in general area Zokhawthar, Champhai District, Mizoram in two separate operations on 03 - 04 March 2024.

Earlier this month, acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel and the Mizoram police seized heroin and foreign beer worth Rs 2.25 crore during three operations, an official of the paramilitary force said on Saturday.



Also Read: Mizoram: Heroin, beer worth Rs 2.25 crore seized, 5 held

The joint team carried out the operations in the past two days and arrested five people, including a Myanmar national, have been arrested for possessing the contraband, the official said.

On Thursday, the joint team seized 72 grams of heroin worth more than Rs 50 lakh from the possession of a 27-year-old Myanmar national, the official said.

In another operation On Friday, during an operation at Zokhawthar in east Mizoram’s Champhai district along the Mizoram-Myanmar border, the combined team seized 95 grams of heroin worth Rs 66.5 lakh and arrested a drug peddler, she said.