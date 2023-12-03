In a major breakthrough in the ongoing battle against illicit drug trade, a joint operation conducted by Assam Rifles and the Anti-Narcotics Squad of Excise and Narcotics in Aizawl resulted in the recovery of 15 soap cases containing 188 grams of Heroin No. 04. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is a staggering Rs 94,00,000.

The operation, executed on December 2 targeted the General Area Zonuam Mineco Road Zonuam Thlanmual Thlang based on specific intelligence inputs. A combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics personnel carried out the mission, leading to the successful interception of the contraband and the apprehension of one individual involved in the illegal trade.

The recovered consignment, consisting of 15 soap cases containing Heroin No. 04, weighing 188 grams, is valued at Rs 94,00,000.