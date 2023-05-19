In yet another significant achievement in their battle against smuggling, the Assam Rifles have recovered a substantial quantity of illegal Areca nuts valued at Rs. 78.12 lakh in the general area of Ruantlang, Champhai District, Mizoram.

Acting on specific information, a team of Assam Rifles conducted the operation, resulting in the seizure of approximately 186 bags of illegal Areca nuts, weighing approximately 11,160 kilograms. The recovered contraband has an estimated worth of Rs. 78.12 lakh.

The seized consignment was promptly handed over to the Customs department in Champhai on May 19, 2023, for further legal proceedings.