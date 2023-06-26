A joint team of the Assam Rifles and Custom Department on June 26 successfully recovered a substantial quantity of illegal foreign origin liquor and cigarettes in the general area of Zokhawthar, Champhai District. The operation was carried out based on specific information received by the authorities.

The seized contraband, comprising foreign origin liquor and cigarettes, is estimated to be worth a staggering Rs 88.988 lakh. The joint team's swift and coordinated action led to the confiscation of the illegal items, preventing their distribution in the market.

Earlier on June 25, In a major crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics department during a joint operation recovered 3 hongs and 2 small plastic vials containing drugs worth Rs 35.77 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai district.

The joint search operation was carried out after Assam Rifles received specific information about the consignment being hidden inside a brown bag in General Area of Zote.

The entire seized consignment has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.