The Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Customs Department seized illegal goods worth approximately Rs 24.53 lakhs in Mizoram's Champhai district o July 8. The operation resulted in the recovery of a substantial quantity of foreign-origin liquor, cigarettes, and heroin, with an estimated total value amounting to crores of rupees.

The goods were seized in the general area of Zokhawthar, Champhai district, where Assam Rifles and the customs department discovered an illegal consignment of foreign-origin liquor, beer, and cigarettes. The seized goods were handed over to the Customs Department, Zokhawthar on for further legal proceedings, as confirmed by the Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East).

In a related operation on July 6, Assam Rifles successfully confiscated 77 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes in the general area of Zotlang, Champhai district. The hidden cigarettes, valued at over Rs one crore, were discovered off the beaten track during the operation, as detailed in an official press release. The seized consignment was transferred to the Customs Department Champhai on July 5 for necessary legal action.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department conducted these operations under the supervision of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East) on June 5.

In another significant development, the Assam Rifles, in conjunction with the Excise and Narcotics Department's Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, apprehended two individuals with 340 grams of heroin valued at a staggering Rs 1,70,00,000 on July 5. The heroin, concealed within 30 soap cases, was successfully intercepted during the operation. One of the apprehended individuals was revealed to be a Myanmar national. Both the seized contraband and the individuals were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl on for further legal proceedings.