The Assam Rifles conducted two successful operations in Champhai, Mizoram, on 10th October 2024, resulting in the recovery of 7.36 kilograms of marijuana and Indian currency amounting to Rs 95.44 lakhs.

The operations led to the apprehension of two individuals, one of whom is a Myanmarese national.

The Assam Rifles, known for their vigilant efforts in maintaining security in the region, have once again demonstrated their commitment to curbing illegal activities.



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The seized items and the apprehended individuals have been handed over to the local authorities for further investigation and necessary legal action.

This operation highlights the ongoing issues of drug trafficking and illegal currency movement in the region.

The Assam Rifles continue to work closely with local law enforcement agencies to address these challenges and ensure the safety and security of the region's residents.