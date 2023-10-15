The Assam Rifles on October 15 successfully intercepted a staggering 1,50,000 Methamphetamine tablets, with an estimated street value of Rs 45 crores. This operation, conducted in the general area of Zokawthar, Champhai district, also led to the apprehension of one Myanmar national. The apprehended individual and the contraband have been handed over to the Champhai police station to initiate legal proceedings.

The immense haul of Methamphetamine tablets, collectively weighing approximately 15 kilograms, marks a major breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to curb drug-related activities along the borders.