Two persons were arrested by the Assam Rifles in Mizoram on Friday for smuggling poppy seeds worth lakhs.

The Serchhip Battalion of the 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered 3,900 kg of poppy seeds worth Rs 10,25,700 in the Tyao Kawn region of the Champhai district of Mizoram.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of 8 Assam Rifles, 10 Assam Rifles, and members of the Customs Department, under the supervision of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).Champhai, based on particular information, according to a press statement.

The smuggled opium was confiscated by the Champhai Customs Department, and the two accused were held for further legal proceedings.

It may be mentioned that smuggling of poppy seeds continues to be a major source of concern in Mizoram, particularly along the India-Myanmar Border.

The Assam Rifles, dubbed the "Sentinels of the North-East," have continued their attempts in Mizoram to combat smuggling.