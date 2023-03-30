Assam Rifles on March 30 recovered 235 cases of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 3.525 crore at Melbuk Refugee camp in Zokhawthar, Champhai district in Mizoram.

The foreign cigarettes were seized by a team comprising of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force.

The team found the items, which were dumped in the general area of the Melbuk refugee camp in Zokhawthar near the border between India and Myanmar, according to information.

The seized shipment was later given to the Customs Preventive Force for further legal action.

Mizoram's ongoing illegal merchandise smuggling is a major concern. The "Sentinel of the Northeast," the Assam Rifles, have launched such operations against smuggling in Mizoram with success.

On March 15, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector seized 60 boxes of illegal cigarettes of foreign origin worth Rs 90 lakh from Champai's Zokhawthar.

Assam Rifles and Champhai's Customs Department collaborated on the operation, which led to the seizure.

The estimated value of the recovered cigarettes of foreign origin, according to the police, is Rs 90 lakh.

Also read : Mizoram: Foreign cigarettes worth Rs 90 lakh seized in Champhai district