In a major crackdown on the illegal trade of Areca nuts, the Assam Rifles have seized over 890 bags of the contraband item worth a staggering Rs 65 crore in the state of Mizoram. The latest operation was carried out by the Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles on March 15, 2023, in the Zote area of Champhai district.

According to a statement issued by the Assam Rifles, the recovered consignment of Areca nuts, weighing around 110 bags and worth Rs 61.6 lakh, was found dumped in the Zote area. This comes just two days after the Assam Rifles recovered 780 bags of illegal Areca nuts worth Rs 3.51 crore in the Melbuk crossing area of Champhai district on March 13.

The latest seizure was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, Champhai, based on specific information. The recovered consignment was handed over to the Customs Department for further legal proceedings.

Illegal smuggling of items such as Areca nuts, brown sugar drugs, and other contraband items has become a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. The Assam Rifles, which is famously known as the "Sentinels of Northeast," has been continuously fighting against smuggling activities in Mizoram.

In a similar incident, the Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles, under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South), recently foiled a cross-border smuggling attempt of brown sugar drugs at Khudengthabi in the Tengnoupal district. During a routine checking at the permanent vehicle check post, the troops recovered 22 packets of brown sugar, weighing 813 grams, that were being smuggled by a female commuter.

The Assam Rifles have been actively involved in maintaining law and order in the Northeast and have been instrumental in busting several smuggling rackets in the region.