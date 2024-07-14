Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Customs Department Champhai, Mizoram, has made significant seizures in separate operations conducted on July 12, 2024.

In the first operation conducted at New Hruikawn, Zokhawthar, authorities recovered 30 cases of foreign origin beer, four cases of foreign origin cigarettes, and 1264 foreign origin e-cigarettes. The approximate value of the seized items is estimated to be Rs 18,54,000/-. This operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs.

Simultaneously, in another operation at Melbuk, Zokhawthar, Assam Rifles recovered four hongs of Heroin No. 4, weighing 48 grams. The street value of the seized heroin is approximately Rs 33.60 Lakhs. During the operation, a woman, identified as a resident of Folkland 'E', Aizawl, was apprehended. The combined value of the seized goods in this operation totals around Rs 52,14,000/-.

Following the operations, the recovered consignments and the apprehended woman were handed over to the Police Department, Zokhawthar, and Customs Department, Champhai, respectively, on July 12, 2024, for further legal proceedings.