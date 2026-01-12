Mizoram Assembly budget session to begin on February 17

The Budget Session of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly will commence on February 17, an official said on Monday, January 12.

The detailed schedule of the session, including the date for tabling the Budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year, will be finalised by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

Additional Secretary of the Assembly Secretariat, Lalthangmawia, said the BAC, chaired by Speaker Lalbiakzama, is yet to meet to chalk out the programme. He added that the committee will also decide the duration of the session based on the volume of official business to be transacted.

This will be the sixth session of the ninth Mizoram Legislative Assembly since the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, assumed office in December 2023.