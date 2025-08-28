Mizoram assembly clears bill prohibiting beggary, sparks opposition debate

The Mizoram Assembly has passed the Mizoram Prohibition of Beggary Bill, 2025, aiming to curb begging in the state while offering rehabilitation measures for those affected. The decision, taken on August 27, came after hours of debate marked by sharp criticism from opposition members.

Presenting the Bill, Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Minister Lalrinpuii said the law is designed not only to prohibit begging but also to provide long-term support through livelihood options.

She noted that Mizoram has relatively few beggars compared to other states, largely due to community support systems, churches, and NGOs, but expressed concern about a possible influx of outsiders once the Sairang-Sihhmui railhead becomes operational. The railway line is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13.

The Bill proposes the formation of a state-level relief board and receiving centres where beggars will be kept temporarily before being rehabilitated or sent back to their native states within 24 hours. A recent survey found more than 30 beggars, including non-locals, in Aizawl alone.

Opposition legislators, led by MNF’s Lalchhandama Ralte, argued that the law undermines Christian values and risks tarnishing the state’s image. They called for greater community participation instead of strict prohibition.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma defended the legislation, stressing that its primary objective is rehabilitation and that the government will work alongside churches and NGOs to ensure Mizoram remains free from beggary.

The Bill was approved after contributions from 13 legislators.