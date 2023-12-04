In a major setback for Mizo National Front (MNF), party chief and chief minister Zoramthanga is trailing by a huge margin in his constituency Aizawl East - I. With ZPM all set to form government, the party has captured all key constituencies as early Christmas celebrations ring in.

Mizoram had its polls on November 7 and the counting of votes was initially planned to start on Sunday with the other four states. However, the Election Commission deferred the counting by a day due to the special significance of Sunday for the Christian-majority population in the state.