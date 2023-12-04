Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: ZPM's Lalduhoma secures victory, CM Zoramthanga faces setback
India TodayNE | Updated: Dec 4, 2023 13:47 IST
In a major setback for Mizo National Front (MNF), party chief and chief minister Zoramthanga is trailing by a huge margin in his constituency Aizawl East - I. With ZPM all set to form government, the party has captured all key constituencies as early Christmas celebrations ring in.
In a major setback for Mizo National Front (MNF), party chief and chief minister Zoramthanga is trailing by a huge margin in his constituency Aizawl East - I. With ZPM all set to form government, the party has captured all key constituencies as early Christmas celebrations ring in.
Mizoram had its polls on November 7 and the counting of votes was initially planned to start on Sunday with the other four states. However, the Election Commission deferred the counting by a day due to the special significance of Sunday for the Christian-majority population in the state.
Mizoram Election Results 2023:
Posted by :- Nandita Borah
ZPM's K Sapdanga wins from Aizawl North III constituency with a big margin of 1800 votes. ZPM's win has changed the political landscape of Mizoram which came into the political fold in 2018.
Mizoram Trends: ZPM's fresh face Jeje Lalpekhlua wins from South Tuipui
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One of the young and fresh face of the ZPM, Jeje Lalpekhlua winning from South Tuipui Assembly constituency with a margin of 135 votes. The young candidate has made the party proud with his win
Mizoram Election Results 2023: ZPM's Lalduhoma wins from Serchhip
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Zoram People's Movement leader Lalduhoma won from Serchhip constituency with a thumping majority. ZPM is looking forward to form its government with reports emerging of ZPM leadr Lalduhoma slated to meet the Governor before the formation of the government
Mizoram Election Results 2023: BJP candidate wins from Palak
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BJP candidate from Palak constituency K Hrahmo won the seat securing 6,064 and won by a margin of 1,241 votes. The saffron party is leading on one other seat.
Mizoram Election Results 2023: Celebrations, Singing, Sweets Float in at ZPM office
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It has been a clean sweep for Lalduhoma led ZPM party in Mizoram and a big blow for Mizo National Front (MNF) led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga as the final results of the Mizoram Assembly Elections have been declared. With several of key constituencies won by ZPM candidates, the party is now all set to form their government after a meet scheduled to be held on December 5 in Aizawl.
Mizoram Election Results 2023: ZPM all the way
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Celebrations break out among party workers of Zoram People's Movement as they set to form government. ZPM has affirmed that they will form their own government with no post-poll alliance. As per sources, the CM will swear in first while the swearing-in ceremony of the party legislators will take place on a separate date
Mizoram Election Results 2023 Live Updates
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ZPM's working president K Sapdanga wins from Aizawl North III constituency
Mizoram Trends
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A clear majority for ZPM. Party grabs 29 seats while CM Zoramthanga led MNF leads only in 7 seats
Mizoram Election Results 2023
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ZPM candidate's Vanlalthlana wins from Aizawl North II, Lalnghinglova Hmar wins from Aizawl West II and Jeje Lalpekhlua wins from South Tuipui constituency
Mizoram Election Results Live Updates 2023
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ZPM says no to post-poll alliance
Mizoram Election Results 2023
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ZPM to stake claim tomorrow. All set to form government on their own
Mizoram Election Results 2023
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ZPM in the driver's seat, leads in 26 seats. All candidates called to ZPM office tomorrow
Mizoram Election Results 2023
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ZPM crosses majority mark. All set to form government.
Mizoram Election Results 2023
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A clean sweep for ZPM? ZPM takes lead in 26 seats. Mizoram CM Zoramthanga led MNF leading only in 9 seats
Mizoram Trends
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Aizawl South III Round 2 Result: ZPM leading with 3814 votes, MNF with 3210 votes and Congress with 878 votes
Mizoram Trends
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Aizawl South 2 Round 2 Result: ZPM leading with 2733 votes followed by INC grabbing 2690 votes, MNF with 2069 votes
Mizoram Trends
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As counting of votes of round 2 ends, ZPM shoots up with 6152 votes with Congress trailing close by 5179 votes, MNF 3645 votes in Aizawl South 2 constituency
Mizoram Election Results 2023
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After round 1 and 2, ZPM leading with 4423 votes, MNF in close competition with 3033 vogtes, Cogress grabs 2535 votes and BJP 56 votes in Serchhip
Mizoram Trends
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ZPM surges ahead in 24 seats. MNF leading in 10 seats. BJP takes 3 seat leading while Congress takes lead in 2 seats.
Mizoram Election Results 2023 Live Updates
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ZPM takes majority. Party leading in 23 seats
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