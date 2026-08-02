Mizoram Assembly monsoon session to commence on August 25

The monsoon session of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly will commence on August 25, with the duration and agenda of the sitting to be finalised by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) later this week.

Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama said the BAC, chaired by him and comprising representatives of all legislature parties, will decide the detailed schedule and business for the upcoming session.

The Speaker said this will be the seventh session of the present Assembly under the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, which assumed office in December 2023.

The 40-member Assembly is currently dominated by the ruling ZPM with 27 MLAs, while the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) has 10 members. The BJP has two legislators, and the Congress has one MLA.