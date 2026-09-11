Mizoram Assembly panel visits Guwahati, 3 other cities to review Mizoram Houses

A seven-member committee of the Mizoram Assembly is conducting a study of Mizoram Houses in Guwahati, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata to assess their functioning, infrastructure and challenges faced by residents, an official statement said on September 11.

The spot study by Subject Committee-II, headed by chairman Clement Lalhmingthanga, began on September 7 and will conclude on September 12.

The committee is examining the role of Mizoram Houses in supporting Mizos living outside the state, including facilities provided to patients travelling to other states for medical treatment.

During the visit, the legislators also interacted with members of the Mizo community in the four cities to understand their concerns and experiences with the establishments.

The committee inspected land acquired for proposed Mizoram Houses in Bengaluru and Mumbai, while in Guwahati, it examined an incomplete structure. It also assessed facilities at existing Mizoram Houses, their operational challenges and the scope for improvement.

The committee will prepare a report based on its observations and recommendations and place it before the Mizoram Assembly for consideration and follow-up action by the state government.

The study is aimed at assessing whether Mizoram Houses are adequately serving their intended purpose as support centres for Mizos residing or travelling outside the state, particularly those seeking medical treatment and other essential services.