Mizoram assembly passes bill to regulate use, possession and sale of fireworks

The Mizoram Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the Mizoram Regulation of Fireworks Bill, 2026, establishing a statutory framework to regulate the use, possession and sale of fireworks across the state.

The Bill, introduced by Home Minister K. Sapdanga, makes prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district mandatory for discharging, setting off or using fireworks. Permission will also be required for keeping or possessing fireworks.

The legislation does not impose a blanket ban on fireworks but introduces a permission-based regulatory system applicable throughout the year. The move assumes significance in Mizoram, where fireworks are widely used during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Under the proposed framework, a three-tier monitoring mechanism will comprise a High-Level Committee, District Supervisory Committees and Local Supervisory Committees. The High-Level Committee will be headed by the Home Minister, while the district-level panels will be chaired by the respective Deputy Commissioners.

Local Supervisory Committees will include representatives of Village or Local Councils, police and other relevant stakeholders. The committees will be responsible for monitoring compliance with the regulatory provisions.

The Bill also lays down conditions for the commercial sale of fireworks. Fireworks can be sold only from premises holding a valid licence under the Explosives Act, 1884, and the rules framed under it.

Violation of provisions governing the use of fireworks may attract imprisonment of up to three months and/or a fine of up to ₹50,000. In the case of public servants, violations may result in imprisonment of up to six months and/or a fine of up to ₹1 lakh.

Unauthorised sale of fireworks will attract similar penalties, along with provisions for cancellation of the relevant commercial licence. The legislation also empowers authorities to conduct searches and seize fireworks in suspected cases of violations.

In its Statement of Objects and Reasons, the government cited concerns related to air and noise pollution, public health and the environment. It stated that existing legal provisions were not sufficient to address conditions specific to Mizoram.

Detailed rules for implementing the legislation, including the practical regulatory framework governing permissions, monitoring and enforcement, will be framed by the government.