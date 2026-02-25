Mizoram Assembly passes bill to shift state university headquarters to Lunglei

The Legislative Assembly of Mizoram on February 25 passed a Bill approving the relocation of the proposed state university headquarters from Aizawl to Lunglei, marking a significant shift in the state’s higher education planning.

The Mizoram State University (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to modify the location of the university headquarters. The original Act, enacted in March 2025, had designated Aizawl as the headquarters of the proposed university.

Introducing the Bill, State Higher and Technical Education Minister Vanlalthlana stated that the decision to relocate the headquarters was taken to address regional imbalances and promote equitable development. He said the university would operate in a “cluster mode,” integrating various existing colleges across the state.

The government has already initiated administrative measures, including the formation of search committees for the appointment of a vice-chancellor and registrar. Plans are underway to use the Geology and Mining Department office premises in Lunglei’s Lunglawn area as the temporary headquarters.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma clarified that while the headquarters location has been shifted, the cluster model structure of the university remains unchanged. He added that several departments and affiliated institutions would continue to function from colleges in Aizawl as previously envisaged.

The Chief Minister further noted that residents of Lunglei, Champhai, and Mamit districts had submitted representations urging the government to locate the university headquarters in their regions. Following consultations with NGOs, local stakeholders, and lawmakers, the Council of Ministers unanimously resolved in November last year to move the headquarters to Lunglei.

Opposition members, however, questioned the timing of the amendment. BJP legislator K. Ralawma alleged that the government had reversed its earlier stand after pressure from legislators of the ruling Zoram People's Movement representing Lunglei and other southern districts.

Responding to the criticism, the government maintained that the relocation was driven by developmental considerations and reaffirmed its commitment to balanced regional growth through the establishment of the new state university.