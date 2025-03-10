The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2025, was passed in the state assembly on Monday, March 10 despite the absence of opposition legislators, who staged a walkout in protest.

Opposition MLAs exited the House, expressing their stance in favor of a complete liquor ban. In response, Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed disappointment over their decision, stating, "They accuse us of permitting alcohol sales, yet even in countries with stringent liquor bans, provisions exist for tourists, foreign dignitaries, and certain establishments."

He further emphasized that, while the opposition refused to engage in discussion, he believed the people of Mizoram would support the amendments.

The revised legislation permits the production of wine and beer from locally sourced fruits such as grapes, dragon fruit, guava, amla, and banana while upholding the prohibition on importing liquor, beer, and wine from outside the state.

Additionally, the bill includes provisions allowing tourists and foreign dignitaries to import Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) with permission from the Excise Commissioner. If additional quantities are needed, they may procure bottles from seized liquor stocks managed by the department.

A notable provision under the amendment is the introduction of "red cards"—permits issued to individuals advised by medical professionals to consume alcohol for health reasons. These cardholders will be authorized to purchase alcohol from the Excise Commissioner’s Office.

The amendment aims to regulate alcohol consumption while leveraging Mizoram’s local produce for controlled wine and beer production, balancing prohibition laws with practical allowances for specific groups.