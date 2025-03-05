The Mizoram Legislative Assembly's Budget Session reconvened today, witnessing the passage of a key pension amendment bill, while debate on a contentious liquor prohibition bill was postponed.

The session commenced with the scheduled question-and-answer period. Subsequently, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pu Vanlalhlana introduced The Mizoram (Pension for Members of the Defunct Mizo District Council and of the Defunct Pawi-Lakher Regional Council) (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The legislation received unanimous approval from the House.

The amendment significantly enhances pension benefits for former members of the defunct Pawi-Lakher Regional Council. Specifically, it doubles the monthly pension from ₹20,000 to ₹40,000 and introduces a ₹2,000 provision for medical assistance.

Conversely, the scheduled debate on The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2025, initially tabled in a previous session, was deferred. This postponement occurred following a formal request from opposition members, indicating a need for further deliberation.

Following the conclusion of the day's proceedings, the Speaker adjourned the session. The Assembly is scheduled to reconvene at 10:30 AM on Thursday, March 6th, to continue the Budget Session.