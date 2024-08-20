The Mizoram Assembly on Tuesday paid homage to Kapoor Chand Thakuri, the first and only nominated legislative assembly member from the Gorkha community. Thakuri, aged 83, passed away due to hypertension in Kathmandu, Nepal, on July 15.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma led the assembly in offering heartfelt tributes to the late leader, highlighting his significant contributions to Mizoram's political landscape. "The Mizoram government and the state assembly deeply mourn the loss of Thakuri, whose service to the state and its people will always be remembered," said Lalduhoma.

Opposition leader Lalchhandama Ralte and PWD Minister Vanlalhlana also expressed their condolences, acknowledging Thakuri's legacy and the enduring contributions of the Gorkha community in Mizoram. The assembly observed a minute of silence in honor of the departed leader.

Thakuri, originally a teacher before transitioning into business, was nominated to the first Mizoram Legislative Assembly in 1972, representing the linguistic minority Gorkha community. He remains the only Gorkha to have served in the state assembly. Following his retirement, he relocated to Nepal, where he lived until his passing.

The two-day monsoon session of the Mizoram Assembly commenced with this solemn tribute. Officials confirmed that the session would address 273 starred questions, 17 unstarred questions, one new bill, and four amendment bills, alongside one official resolution.