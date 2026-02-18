Mizoram Assembly sees heated debate over Lengpui land deal; CM announces CBI probe

The Mizoram Assembly on February 18, witnessed a sharp exchange between the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and opposition parties over a controversial land deal with the Indian Air Force (IAF) for setting up a base near Lengpui airport.



Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced in the House that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would probe the matter, acceding to demands raised earlier by the opposition.



The confrontation erupted during a discussion on the Governor’s address when Lalduhoma alleged that the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government had finalised the framework of the agreement during its tenure, with the intent of an outright land purchase.



According to the chief minister, the previous dispensation had completed crucial formalities, including fixation of land rates and legal obligations, even before issuing the mandatory preliminary notification, leaving only the transfer of funds pending.



“The entire process was completed by the MNF government. After the formalities were settled, the payment was deposited under our government,” Lalduhoma said.



He maintained that his government found the earlier approach flawed and halted the outright sale, instead opting to issue preliminary and final notifications to provide the land on a lease basis.



Opposition members, however, questioned the rationale behind proceeding with the deal if the process was considered improper. MNF legislator Lalthangliana pointed out that Lalduhoma had himself flagged the approach as incorrect in the Assembly in February last year.



Leader of the Opposition Lalchhandama Ralte and lone Congress MLA C Ngurlianchhunga sought clarification on why the government completed the transaction despite reservations. “If the government knew the process was wrong, why did they proceed? Did they also receive commissions?” Ralte asked.



Revenue Minister B Lalchhanzova defended the government’s stance, stating that an internal inquiry had revealed that the land was initially intended for permanent sale to the IAF through an outright purchase agreement, which the present government sought to rectify.



Rejecting allegations that a mandatory Social Impact Assessment was bypassed to expedite the acquisition, Lalduhoma alleged that the MNF government had issued 120 No Objection Certificates during its five-year tenure to exempt such assessments for strategic projects, many linked to the Home and Defence Ministries.



He added that the current government felt compelled to complete the process as the groundwork had already been laid.

Amid mounting allegations of financial irregularities, the chief minister announced that the CBI would investigate the matter.



The land, located near Lengpui airport, around 32 km from Aizawl, was acquired for an IAF base to house fighter aircraft and refuelling facilities. The deal has sparked political controversy, with both the MNF and the Indian National Congress filing separate complaints seeking a CBI probe into alleged irregularities amounting to Rs 187.90 crore.



The opposition has also alleged that standard procedures were bypassed and that two individuals who were not the original landowners received the bulk of the compensation, while the rightful owners were paid little or nothing.



A CBI official in Aizawl told that the matter has been referred to the agency’s branch office in Imphal, Manipur, for further action.