Mizoram Assembly Speaker meets India’s envoy to Norway in Oslo, discusses Northeast communities

Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama met India's Ambassador to Norway Gloria Gangte at the Indian Embassy in Oslo and discussed issues concerning the diverse ethnic communities of the Northeast, an official said on September 28.

The meeting took place during Lalbiakzama's visit to Norway following his participation in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Cape Town, South Africa.

The tour, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, also included visits to France and Switzerland, where Indian diplomatic missions hosted the delegation, according to an official statement.

During the meeting in Oslo, Gangte hosted Lalbiakzama and his wife for dinner. The discussions covered national integration and India's diverse ethnic communities, with particular focus on those living in the northeastern region.

Lalbiakzama was accompanied by Lalthangmawia, Additional Secretary of the Mizoram Assembly Secretariat.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the Northeast's social and ethnic diversity in the context of India's broader national integration efforts, the statement said.

