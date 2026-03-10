Mizoram Assembly Speaker urges MLAs to uphold Assembly’s dignity

Lalbiakzama, Speaker of the Mizoram Assembly, on March 9 called on all members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to maintain decorum and uphold the dignity of the House.

The appeal comes in the wake of recent heated exchanges between members of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and opposition parties over contentious issues, including a proposed land deal between the state government and the Indian Air Force for establishing a base near Lengpui airport.

Addressing the House before the Question Hour during the ongoing budget session, Lalbiakzama reminded members of the Assembly’s prestigious reputation, noting that Mizoram’s legislative proceedings are often held up as a benchmark for peace and excellence among Indian states.

“While members enjoy specific rights and privileges within the House, those rights are inseparable from their responsibilities,” he said, cautioning that reckless or disorderly behaviour undermines both the institution and the public it represents.

The Speaker urged MLAs to respect their duties and conduct themselves responsibly, preserving the Assembly’s long-standing legacy as one of the country’s most “outstanding” legislative bodies.

Lalbiakzama’s remarks underline the importance of parliamentary decorum, especially during debates on sensitive issues, and serve as a reminder that the dignity of the House depends on the conduct of its members.