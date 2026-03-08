Mizoram Assembly to push for Mizo language inclusion in Constitution’s 8th schedule: Official

The Mizoram Legislative Assembly is set to deliberate on a resolution seeking the inclusion of the Mizo language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India.

According to officials from the Assembly Secretariat, the resolution will be introduced on Monday, March 9 by Vanlalthlana, Mizoram’s School Education Minister, shortly after the Question Hour during the ongoing session.

The proposed resolution aims to intensify efforts for the inclusion of Mizo in the constitutional schedule that recognises India’s major languages. The Mizo language functions as the lingua franca among various Mizo tribes and communities, serving as a unifying linguistic thread across the state.

The initiative follows recent consultations between Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and members of the Eighth Schedule Study Group under the Mizo Language Development Board (MLDB). During discussions held earlier this year, the study group informed the Chief Minister that there exists overwhelming consensus and support among civil society organisations and ethnic Mizo communities across the state for the language’s inclusion in the Eighth Schedule.

Members of the study group noted that although a proposal seeking constitutional recognition for Mizo had been submitted to the Centre earlier, the matter was not pursued vigorously at the national level. To address this gap, the group recommended the formation of a dedicated task force that would comprehensively re-submit the proposal with updated documentation and broader institutional backing.

Historically, Mizo was declared the official language of Mizoram in 1974 and continues to function as the principal medium of communication across the state. The language also holds cultural significance beyond India’s borders, serving as a common linguistic link among Zo ethnic communities residing in different parts of the world.