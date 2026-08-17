Mizoram assembly to take up official state song resolution on August 25

The Mizoram Assembly is set to hold its two-day monsoon session from August 25, with the House expected to formally adopt ‘Ro Min Rel Sak Ang Che’ as the state’s official song.

The session schedule was finalised by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) at a meeting chaired by Speaker Lalbiakzama on August 14, an Assembly official said on August 17.

A resolution for the formal adoption of the song is likely to be moved during the session. Several bills are also expected to come up for introduction, including the Mizoram Water Information and Governance Bill, 2026, which has already been submitted to the Assembly secretariat.

The state cabinet approved ‘Ro Min Rel Sak Ang Che’ as Mizoram’s official state song on August 10.

Composed in 1947 by noted Mizo writer and composer Rokunga, the song’s title means “Be Thou Our Counsellor”. It was used as the national anthem by the underground Mizo National Front (MNF) government during the insurgency and has since remained widely regarded as Mizoram’s anthem despite lacking formal state recognition.

The song gained a more prominent place in public institutions in 2022, when the then MNF-led government directed schools across the state to sing it before classes began.

The Assembly has received 295 starred questions and 73 unstarred questions from members for the upcoming session. Ministers are expected to respond to these questions orally and in writing.

Two new bills, including the Mizoram Water Information and Governance Bill, 2026, have so far been submitted for introduction in the House, the official said.