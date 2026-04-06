Mizoram assures steady LPG supply, warns against panic buying

Mizoram government on April 6 said the supply of LPG across the state remains stable and sufficient, with measures in place to prevent any disruption amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department stated that it is closely monitoring and managing the supply chain to ensure the uninterrupted availability of cooking gas. It appealed to residents to stay calm, stressing there is no reason for concern or “panic buying”.

Officials reported that the state’s LPG network is currently “secured with nearly 40,000 cylinders”. Of these, 13,801 domestic cylinders are available with distributors, while 26,187 are in transit, taking the total to 39,988.

For commercial use, 512 cylinders are with distributors, and another 312 are on the way, bringing the total stock to 824 cylinders.

The department added that filling stations across Mizoram remain adequately stocked to meet daily demand, and efforts will continue to maintain steady supply levels across all districts.