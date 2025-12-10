Mizoram assures uninterrupted LPG supply for festive season, churches urged to use commercial cylinders

Mizoram Supply Minister B. Lalchhanzova on Wednesday, December 10 assured the public that there will be no shortage of LPG cylinders during the upcoming festive season, including Christmas and New Year. The announcement comes amid widespread concerns about increased demand during the holiday period.



Speaking to the media at his office, the Minister stated that the government has taken all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted gas supply, with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) confirming normal supply operations to the state. IOCL officials further informed that the primary supply route remains fully functional, ruling out fears of any immediate shortage of LPG cylinders.



However, in anticipation of heightened demand during festive celebrations, Minister Lalchhanzova urged all churches across the state to use commercial LPG cylinders for community events. This advisory aligns with IOCL’s request to reserve domestic cylinders for household use during peak season.



Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Director Saizikpuii reiterated the appeal, noting that while hotels, restaurants, and picnic spots regularly use commercial LPG, churches often rely on domestic cylinders during large events — a practice authorities hope to regulate during the holidays. She clarified that commercial gas requires a different connector, and churches have been encouraged to obtain dedicated commercial connections. Many institutions, she added, have already complied.



Both the Minister and the Director stated that official guidelines and request letters are being finalized and will soon be circulated to churches to streamline the transition to commercial LPG usage for the festive season.