Mizoram athletes to get Centre’s support, Mandaviya assures BJP leaders

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has assured support for promoting sporting talent in Mizoram and addressing infrastructure-related issues faced by athletes, particularly boxers, according to a statement issued by the state BJP unit on Wednesday, September 2.

Mandaviya gave the assurance during a meeting with Mizoram BJP youth wing president Robinson Malsawmtluanga Hmar and vice president H Malsawmtluanga in New Delhi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Hmar sought greater support and opportunities for Mizo youth in sports and urged the Centre to help improve sports facilities in the state so that more athletes can compete at national and international levels.

He highlighted Mizoram’s sporting potential and stressed the need for modern sports infrastructure, particularly in view of India’s proposed bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

Hmar also sought central assistance to strengthen boxing facilities in Mizoram, including the construction of a large and modern boxing hall. He apprised the Union minister of various issues faced by the Mizoram Boxing Association.

Mandaviya assured the BJP leaders that the Centre would extend all possible assistance to promote sports in Mizoram and support young sportspersons from the state, the statement said.

The Union minister also said he would ask the Boxing Federation of India to take prompt steps to address the difficulties faced by the Mizoram Boxing Association.

Mandaviya said he was aware of the sporting talent among Mizo youth and maintained that the Centre was committed to supporting young people in the Northeast, particularly in Mizoram.

He also urged Hmar to approach the Centre whenever sportspersons from the state faced difficulties or required assistance, assuring that opportunities would remain open for the state’s youth in sports.