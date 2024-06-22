As crackdowns against illegal selling and consumption of alcohol intensify in Aizawl, the individuals found guilty under Section 6 (2) and (3) of The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, 2019, undergo community service as part of punishment.

Section 6 (2) of the MLP Act pertains to consuming alcohol unlawfully and Section (3) of the MLP Act refers to drinking in public places or causing disturbance while under the influence of alcohol.

The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics, on their social media platform have issued a warning to the public stating, “If you want to avoid ending up as a public janitor wearing a blue waist coat, stay away from these defiant behaviours. You better stop ‘Spotting’.”

The term ‘Spotting’ is a famous slang in Mizoram which describes the quick act of drinking alcohol on the roadside, where drinkers are on the lookout for law enforcement officials patrolling the area. Alcohol is prohibited in Mizoram.

Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, earlier this month had launched a massive campaign to check illegal selling of alcohol at the notorious ‘A senchi lane/liquor lane’ at Aizawl’s Vaivakawn Zohnuai area. The operation to clean up the area was taken up by the Excise and Narcotics Department in collaboration with the Vaivakawn community. The END stated that the operation will be ongoing indefinitely.

The Excise and Narcotics have also issued their seizure of various alcohol between January 1 to June 21, 2024-

Rakzu/ Local liquor- (In litre) 31,715

Fermented Rice- (In Tin) 58,198

Pot- (In no) 1,046

Yeast -(In Kg) 33.274

IMFL (750 ml)- (In bottle) 84,11

IMFL (375 ml)- (In bottle) 1,232

IMFL (180 ml)- (In bottle) 3,204

Beer (650)- In bottle 103

Beer (500 ml)- In can 13,500

Beer (300 ml)- In can 21

FML (1 Lit)- In bottle 45

FML (700 ml)- In bottle 101

BEDC -(In litre) 1,278.800