Mizoram authorities seize nearly 3 kg meth in two major drug busts; four arrested
Mizoram police seized nearly 3 kg of methamphetamine and arrested four suspects in two major drug busts. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the drug supply network and prevent trafficking
A coordinated effort by the Mizoram Excise & Narcotics Department and the Assam Rifles led to the seizure of nearly 3 kilograms of methamphetamine in two separate operations this week, resulting in the arrest of five individuals.
The larger bust took place in Aizawl’s Tuikhuahtlang locality around 3:10 am on July 24. Authorities confiscated 1.972 kilograms of meth — about 20,000 tablets — from three non-local suspects: Taj Uddin (22), Mahub Hussain (21), and Halal Uddin (21), residents of Assam and Tripura. A Wagon R vehicle used to transport the drugs was also impounded.
A day earlier, 1.110 kilograms (roughly 10,100 tablets) of methamphetamine were seized on the Zote–Bulfek road in Champhai district. The drugs were recovered from Lalfakawma (27), a Myanmar national residing in Champhai Kanan.
All five suspects have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and were produced in court on July 24.
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