Mizoram nears historic milestone as Bairabi-Sairang railway line nears completion

Mizoram is on the verge of a historic achievement as the Bairabi-Sairang railway line nears completion, bringing the state capital Aizawl onto India’s national railway network for the first time.

Spanning 51.38 kilometres, the project promises to revolutionize connectivity in the state, reducing travel time and opening new avenues for trade, tourism, education, and healthcare. Engineers have overcome challenging terrain, constructing 48 tunnels totaling over 12 kilometres and 142 bridges, including Bridge No. 196, which stands at 104 metres—the second-highest pier bridge in Indian Railways. The project also features five road overbridges and six underpasses to integrate road and rail networks seamlessly.

Around 95 per cent of the physical work is complete, with 97 per cent of the funds utilised. The Northeast Frontier Railway conducted a successful trial run in May 2025, followed by safety inspections in June. The Commissioner of Railway Safety has cleared the line for passenger operations, with trains allowed to run at speeds of up to 90 km/h.

Once operational, the new rail link will cut the Guwahati-Aizawl journey from 14–18 hours by road to about 12 hours by train. The Sairang Railway Station, just 12 km from Aizawl, will serve as the capital’s rail gateway with two platforms, three tracks, and modern facilities.

The project, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, is set to be formally inaugurated by him on 13 September 2025, marking a landmark moment in Mizoram’s development and strategic connectivity.