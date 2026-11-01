The Mizoram Directorate of School Education has directed schools across the state to generally avoid filming students on school premises, warning against sharing photographs and videos that could compromise their privacy, dignity or well-being.

In a circular issued on October 26, the Directorate said filming students in classrooms or elsewhere on school premises should generally be avoided, except during school functions, co-curricular and extracurricular activities, or legitimate learning activities.

The directive comes amid concerns over the misuse of social media to circulate content involving students that is not intended for public viewing.

The circular specifically cautions against filming that could cause "embarrassment, humiliation or distress" to students, particularly when such footage may subsequently be circulated on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, X and Threads.

Citing the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, the Directorate said verifiable consent from a parent or lawful guardian must be obtained before processing the personal data of children below 18, including identifiable photographs and videos, subject to the commencement and applicability of the relevant provisions and exemptions.

Schools have been instructed to ensure that students' photographs, videos and other personal information are not collected, used or disseminated without proper authorisation and compliance with applicable laws.

The circular also warns that violations, where they constitute offences, may invite action under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. It specifically refers to Section 23 of the POCSO Act, which deals with disclosure of a child's identity in cases covered by the law.

The Directorate has further asked teaching and non-teaching staff to refrain from repeatedly posting photographs or videos focusing on individual students on social media. Exceptions include content related to students' achievements, participation in official programmes or specific activities, and documentation required for official reports.

Teachers have also been asked to exercise caution while posting or sharing content related to students and school activities through their personal and official social media accounts.

The circular states that content that could damage a school's reputation, bring its uniform into disrepute, or compromise the dignity, privacy and personal well-being of students or staff must not be circulated. Content amounting to criminal intimidation or defamation may attract action under Sections 351 and 356, respectively, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Separately, schools have been directed to introduce written policies restricting students' use of mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets and other electronic devices on campus. Exceptions may be permitted on genuine, specific grounds, subject to prior approval and direct supervision by designated teachers or staff.

Schools must also educate students about responsible social media use, digital footprints and the potential consequences of sharing content online.