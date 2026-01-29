Mizoram becomes first Northeast state to observe ‘Girls in Aviation Day’

Mizoram on January 29 became the first state in the Northeast to observe ‘Girls in Aviation Day’, marking a significant step towards promoting gender inclusion in the aviation and aerospace sector.

The initiative aimed at encouraging young girls to explore careers in aviation, a field traditionally dominated by men.

The event was held at the state’s Information and Public Relations Department hall in Lianchhiari Run (Hall) and was jointly organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Women in Aviation International (WAI). Students from high schools and higher secondary institutions across the region participated in the programme, turning the venue into a vibrant platform for aspiring pilots, engineers and aviation professionals.

Addressing the gathering, School Education Minister Vanlalhlana said Mizoram’s geographic location places it at a strategic position in India’s regional aviation roadmap. He stressed the need for strong collaboration between the government, industry and professional bodies to unlock the full potential of the state’s youth, particularly young women, in emerging sectors like aviation.

The programme featured interactive sessions where industry experts discussed current trends, technological advancements and career pathways in aviation. For many students, the event offered a first-hand exposure to the sector, helping them understand both academic and skill-based opportunities available in the field.

Officials said the primary objective of the initiative was to bridge the gender gap and create a sustainable pipeline of women professionals for the aviation industry. CII Executive Officer Lalchhunli said the event was part of a broader commitment to strengthen aviation-led development across the Northeast.

Women in Aviation International reaffirmed its focus on empowering women through awareness programmes, mentorship and leadership opportunities, noting that early exposure and guidance can play a crucial role in shaping future careers.